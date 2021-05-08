Enough words, Canelo Álvarez faces Billy Joe Sanders to see who will be king at super middleweight. Full Billboard

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez faces Billy Joe Saunders (Photo: EFE)

This Saturday, May 8, speculation ends and after many twists and turns, with crossed accusations, Saúl «El Canelo» Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will face each other in a unification bout of the WBA, WBC, WBO World titles and The Ring Magazine , in the super middleweight division. The fight will take place at the AT&T in Arlington, Texas, United States, and will have more than 60,000 spectators.

Canelo knows that the Briton, who is undefeated in 30 fights, with 14 knockouts, has a different boxing style than the vast majority of fighters he has faced in recent times, with great mobility and very strategic when entering and go out of combat. It will undoubtedly be the most difficult fight on the way to fulfilling his goal of becoming the undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division, many argue.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight at AT&T in Arlington, Texas (Photo: Getty Images)

CANELO ÁLVAREZ VS. BILLY JOE SAUNDERS

START TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 20:00 local time / 01:00 GMT on Sunday 9/05.

22:00 Argentina and Uruguay

21:00 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

20:00 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: DAZN App in Latin America / TV Azteca, ESPN and TUDN in Mexico.

FULL BILLBOARD:

• Saúl Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders | WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight world titles.

• Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama | For the WBO mini flyweight world title.

• Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho | WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight title.

• Frank Sánchez vs Nagy Aguilera | Heavyweight.

• Christian Gomez vs Xavier Wilson | Welterweight.

• Keyshawn Davis vs José Antonio Meza | Light weight.

• Marc Castro vs Irving Macias Castillo | Featherweight.

• Kevin Davis vs Jan Marsalek | Super light weight.