Enough of overlapping that a few benefit in Mexican soccer: Lebrija

Marlene Santos Alejo

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. a10

Rafael Lebrija admits that the current situation of Mexican soccer is not easy, but they are complicating it more with bad determinations. What positive thing has Yon de Luisa (head of the Mexican Soccer Federation) done? Nothing! There is much to fix. Enough of overlapping, of letting a few decide for their own benefit.

The former FMF director added that it is also time to stop paying foreign soccer players in dollars and to make everyone – national and foreign – fulfill their fiscal responsibilities, since they always demand tax-free figures, no gentlemen, who pay, he pointed out.

The also former director of Toluca and Chivas stressed that the FMF does not fulfill its function of promoting sport, on the contrary, it limits the participation of young Mexicans. “There are 32 entities, what must be done is to spread soccer, that each state has a team, whether in the First, Second or Third Division, something well structured; instead, we see that the number of foreigners is still very high.

What is this of as much change as that of Morelia, now new owners appear for Querétaro, a promoter (Gregg Taylor) is even mentioned, which is not legally permitted. He also referred to the acquisition of overpriced players that Cruz Azul is accused of, “a shame about Billy (Guillermo) Álvarez and another story of Cain and Abel with his brother Alfredo.”

He clarified: I am not against anyone, but I am against what is being done because it is detrimental to our football. There was a lot of talk about promoting the women’s branch and when a problem arose they put it at serious risk with so many cuts. The Federation has been very poorly managed for a long time, he insisted.

Regarding planning towards Opening 2020, he stressed that foreigners must accept contracts in pesos when renewing. They can ask for 10 thousand dollars a month, because the conversion is made, period. In addition to paying taxes, it is enough to leave the road smooth and flat, because they were always offered a net salary, already with deduction of contributions and it is not right. It is an obligation of every person who works in the country.

Lebrija acknowledged that in football there are numerous ways to launder money and avoid paying taxes, from double contracts, acquiring players and even buying and selling franchises. “A simple example: you go to South America, acquire three or four players for half a million dollars each, and here you register them for 2 or 3 million …

“They say they canceled the Promotion League because their teams were bad financially, but how will the Mx League be? (Survive) just because there are ‘Messiahs’ in there, such as Valentín Diez del Toluca, the Cuauhtémoc brewery and other large companies that are losing a lot of money and it seems that they do not care, because they put it to expenses … Anyway, that’s our football ”, he deplored.