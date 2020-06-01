One of the most beloved characters within the MCU is Steve Rogers’ best friendBucky Barnes. And although in the latest Marvel Studios movies he was seen helping the Avengers, the also-known Winter Soldier has had a very stormy past, doing things he didn’t want to do. So that here, you will know what Bucky’s story was between ‘Captain America’ and ‘The Winter Soldier’.

As seen in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, following his crash on a train mission in the Austrian Alps in 1945, Sergeant James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes was thought to have perished, but the reality was that it fell into the Danube river and survived thanks to the experiments that Armin Zola had previously practiced on him, but sadly Bucky’s left arm was ripped off during the fall.

It was then that several Soviet soldiers ran into him and took him to the Soviet Hydra division. There, Bucky’s story he continued with Zola experimenting with him to become a Winter Soldier, and a new metal prosthetic arm was put onIn addition, Hydra subjected him to a brainwashing that erased his memories and personality, thanks to a memory suppression machine.

After all these experiments, Bucky received extensive combat training and became a living weapon of Hydra and the KGB. Unfortunately for Bucky, he was activated using a precise sequence of words, this was seen in ‘Civil War’ when Zemo mentions the words in order of: “Longing, Rusty, Seventeen, Dawn, Furnace, Nine, Benign, Homecoming , One, Cargo Cart, Soldier. “

After each mission he was sent to, Bucky’s mind was erased and, to prevent him from aging, he was routinely placed in suspended animation in a cryostasis chamber. Besides that he had a superhuman physiology from the experiments that were carried out, this allowed Bucky to survive for decades.

For roughly fifty years, Bucky as a Winter Soldier did creepy jobs to take out many enemies from Hydra and the KGB, but the most fatal was the brutal death of Tony Stark’s parents, Howard and Maria Stark, who served to steal a supply of super soldier serum on December 16, 1991.

It was not until 2009 that Natasha Romanoff had a close encounter with Bucky when she failed to be assigned to escort a nuclear engineer out of Iran, as Bucky shot through her to finish off the engineer. AND Although Natasha searched for him, he disappeared like a ghost.

After learning more about the story of Bucky between ‘Captain America’ and ‘The Winter Soldier’ ​​and despite his evil acts, the character played by Sebastian Stan, is one of the most beloved among MCU fans. And who will soon return to star in his own series, along with Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) who will be exclusive to Disney +, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.