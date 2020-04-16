With these home remedies you can alleviate the annoying symptoms of a cavity. Come on, try it!

Having cavities is one of the biggest concerns that a person can have, and it can also be described as one of the most common dental problems in the world. For this reason, here we will give you some homemade tricks that will help you prevent or eliminate this uncomfortable problem.

Tricks to prevent tooth decay

Spouts of water and salt:

It is an easy remedy to eliminate cavities, you just have to boil water and add 1/2 tablespoon of salt, likewise you have to stir very well until it is completely dissolved. Then start doing this process every 4 hours for a week and you will notice a big difference in your teeth.

Garlic Treatment:

This home remedy is very powerful to combat cavities, you just have to mix coarse salt with garlic (minced into thin strips) until it forms a paste, then you must apply it to the affected tooth for 15 minutes, after rinsing time and continue repeating it for 15 days.

Clove tea

Bring 250ml of water to boil along with the cloves, when they are at their maximum boiling point, remove it from the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes, after the time it begins to swish.

Do it 3 times a day.

Sage and mint

Again, you have to boil a small cup of sage leaves, another small cup of mint leaves along with a last small cup of water. When all of this mixture is boiling, you have to start adding 4 drops of liquid vegetable glycerin along with half a tablespoon of salt.

You have to slowly stir this mixture, while it is on the fire for 8 minutes, then remove it, let it rest and the mixture is ready so that you can immerse your toothbrush and thus be able to brush yourself. Do it daily!