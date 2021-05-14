‘Enola Holmes’ will have sequel with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

“The sequel is underway. Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in the next ‘Enola Holmes’ adventure alongside director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne. ” we can see a second adventure starring the sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, a new film that will again be inspired by Nancy Springer’s book saga about the little sister of the beloved hound born from the pen of Arthur Conan Doyle.

Brown herself has not been slow to react to the news with a resounding “I can’t wait to collaborate with my ‘Enola Holmes’ family again” and adding, in statements to Variety, that she feels happy because she has become very fond of this character. “Enola holds a special place in my heart: she is strong, fearless, intelligent and courageous.. I’m looking forward to the fans seeing how her journey continues! “In addition, the young actress wanted to underline the confirmation by publishing an image of the first installment accompanied by a” sequel is coming. “

This enthusiasm of the interpreter who achieved world fame thanks to the fantastic proposal of the aforementioned streaming platform, Stranger Things, does not surprise the followers of the first case of Enola, and it is that very shortly after that film was released on Netflix, Brown began to campaign so that the adventure, in which we also got to see Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter or Louis Partridge, would have a continuation.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ “has to happen”

In September last year we enjoyed ‘Enola Holmes’, the first film to be presented by the little Holmes, an adolescent observer who is forced to stand up to the world when her mother (Bonham Carter) disappears. With this trigger, Enola’s abilities begin to develop in a production that, although the critics did not unanimously like it, if he achieved consensus on one point: Brown’s interpretation.

So when this interpreter was still splashing in compliments, she was already asking for more: “Yes, there is more to the story to tell. The story is not over yet. She has not grown up, there is no conclusion. I think it will always be someone who does not stop evolving, but there is definitely more to show on the screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we have to send an email … “Clearly that email hit the mark.