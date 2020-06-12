The Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts went to the two most revered composers in the world of cinema: the American John Williams (New York, 88 years old), author of the legendary music from Star Wars, Shark, ET, the extraterrestrial or Schindler’s List, and the Italian Ennio Morricone (Rome, 92 years old), known for Cinema Paradiso, The Mission, Novecento, The Good, the Ugly and the Bad or The Untouchables of Eliot Ness. Both are the best-known symphonic composers of our time and, each on their continent, directly responsible for the academic support that film music, historically a minor genre, has acquired in recent years. “The two award-winning authors have enriched hundreds of films with their talent. While Morricone built his reputation by putting music from Europe to the American Wild West, Williams transferred the Viennese symphonic tradition to great Hollywood success, “explains the jury.

Williams is by far the most commercially successful songwriter in life during the last century and possibly in history. His collaborations with Steven Spielberg, of whom he has mused practically all his filmography, and the cycle of nine Star Wars films are the most recognizable soundtracks in cinema, and one of the few with quality to survive in concert halls throughout the world (we are talking about the most performed live composer). It is the last example of classic Hollywood sound, the one that Max Steiner (Gone with the Wind) and Erich Korngold (The Sea Hawk) imported from Europe in the 1930s, and that Williams himself has enriched and modernized with references to contemporaries like Bela Bartok, Aaron Copland or John Adams. And he is surely the most sophisticated musical narrator of the seventh art, capable of using seemingly simple but highly complex melodies to underline the nuances of a story.

He has won five Oscars, and has been nominated for 52 (again, the living man with the most nominations). “The Mozart of our times”, as Gustavo Dudamel recently baptized him, has also become the reference composer in American life: he has written hymns for two Olympic Games (Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988), plus a piece for the historical inauguration of Obama in 2009, who awarded him the same year the National Medal of Arts. Perhaps the greatest proof of his talent is that he has been able to overcome his own popularity and the commercial nature of his films to be celebrated not only in institutions, but studied in universities. Its sound can be not very subtle, as its less and less detractors have always reminded you, but even to be subtle you have to be very fine.

Ennio Morricone is the European reflection of a similar success. He started as a trumpeter before moving on to writing in the sixties (ironically his head section is not the wind, but the string). His first works, with Sergio Leone’s westerns, were already samples of his ability to combine emotion with what is immediately recognizable; its ability to be both intimate and exuberant; melancholic and catchy.

It also has an inexhaustible versatility: in the same work you can hear train whistles, a birimbao or an electric guitar. From these films comes the cult status that has accompanied him throughout his career, 500 films between Italy, France and Hollywood. He won an Oscar in recognition of his career in 2007 and another in 2016, for the music of Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. In between, he has signed the scores for The Mission, The Legend of the Pianist, Once Upon a Time in America or Heaven’s Days. In 2016 he published his biography.

“I am 92 years old and I see that the Royal Family of Spain and the Princess of Asturias Foundation want to recognize me with this prestigious Award. Today is a day to reflect and think about the journey, to feel with humility and gratitude that, perhaps during my work, I have been able to reach people and share with them the unique experience that is music. This is what the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts means to me, ”explained the Roman in a statement. “John Williams and I have had a parallel journey in our careers, sharing the same love and commitment to music and to music in film. Writing music also means living in deep solitude and concentration. I feel that with John I share the same ethics and constant dedication that makes us not only companions, but also brothers. ”

There is no way to reconcile the styles of both composers. One is typically American: exuberant and extroverted; the other, subtle and reserved. Williams accompanies the image of the film; Morricone underlines the psychology of the characters. Williams often says that he doesn’t care how the music sounds out of context, that that’s vanity; the second believes that each composition only makes sense if it stands on its own. However, something unites them when receiving the Princess of Asturias for the Arts; including in this list two composers “of soundtracks” (a derogatory term in the world of music) can be taken as a sign of the respect that the genre has gained in recent years. If it is uncomfortable to admit that much of the best music of the last hundred years has been written for movies, this award helps to remember that Morricone and Williams have brought their works to the best orchestras in the world. They have collaborated with the best performers, such as cellist Yo Yo Ma and violinist Itzhak Perlman. In January Williams conducted the Vienna Symphony Orchestra at a concert of his works at the Musikverein. Last year, Morricone gave a farewell tour, where he garnered applause throughout his career as the most relevant European composer in recent years.