There is no one in this world who does not know the musical work of Ennio Morricone and John Williams. The pieces with which these composers have adorned the most important film franchises in history are historical and epic. They have become the most revered living composers in the world and that is why they have been awarded the P prizerecess of Asturias of the Arts 2020.

“While Morricone built his reputation by putting music from Europe to the American Wild West, Williams transferred the spirit of the Viennese symphonic tradition to great Hollywood hits,” notes the act on these two composers, whose “extensive and varied work” has in common ” his dazzling ability to cross genres and borders, “said the jury, which highlighted the work of composers who” have enriched hundreds of films with their talent. “

In the act of the award it is highlighted that “some of the most iconic musical compositions of the seventh art, which are already part of the collective imagination”. “Their creations even go so far as to transform and transcend them, sustaining themselves as magnificent symphonic works that are among the usual repertoire of great orchestras,” they conclude.

John Williams (New York, 88), author of legendary music by Star Wars, Shark, E. T. or Schindler’s List, and Ennio Morricone (Rome, 92 years old), wrote the music for Cinema Paradiso, Novecento, The good, the ugly and the bad or The untouchables.

The jury celebrated the “absolute mastery of both composition and narrative, combining emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images” and are endowed with an “unmistakable personality” of the composers.

Ennio Morricone has composed the soundtrack for more than five hundred movies and television series. In 2006 he received the Honorary Oscar and in 2016 he received the Oscar for Best Soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Hateful 8. For his part, John Williams has five Academy Awards and 52 nominations (he is the second man with the most nominations after Walt Disney).