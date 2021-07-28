Enmanuel Reyes wins the current runner-up by KO and gets into the quarterfinals

He beat Kazakh Vasili Levit, current Olympic runner-up and bronze medalist in the 2017 and 2019 World Cups, by KO in the second round.

Enmanuel Reyes Pla, with a firm step in Tokyo

COE

07/27/2021 02:30 PMUpdated 07/27/2021 03:29 PM

The Spanish Enmanuel Reyes Pla won by KO in the second round at Kazakh Vasili Levit, current Olympic runner-up and bronze medalist in the 2017 and 2019 World Cups, to reach the quarterfinals in the -91 kilograms category at Tokyo 2020.

The Spanish boxer, born in Havana Cuba) and nicknamed ‘The profit’, had already beaten the Kazakh in the BOXAM, Olympic boxing competition organized by the Spanish Boxing Federation (FeBoxeo), and this Tuesday he demonstrated his superiority against one of the great names in the category.

And that a head butt in the first moments caused a cut to Enmanuel reyes who reacted and, in the corner, between the first and second rounds, regained the final energy to take the victory by KO.

Also read MundoDeportivo.com

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Show comments

{“allowComment”: “allowed”, “articleId”: “article-1001666732”, “url”: “https: / / admin.mundodeportivo.com / view / boxeo / 20210727 / 1001666732 / enmanuel -reyes-wins-ko-current-runner-up-gets-quarters.html “,” livefyre-url “:” article-1001666732 “}

Loading next content …