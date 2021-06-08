Enmanuel Reyes Pla, silver in the pre-Olympic in Paris

Enmanuel Reyes Pla could not reach the Olympic Games undefeated. The Spanish-Cuban, 28, did not know the defeat since he obtained Spanish nationality (beginning of 2020), but this Tuesday he took the cross in the final of the European pre-Olympic held in Paris. He lost, but he did it by showing that he is very close to the best fighter of the moment in his division (91 kg), Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. The current world champion, European and clear favorite to gold in the Tokyo Games, had to suffer, and it is that the ‘Prophet’ is on his heels in terms of level.

The Spanish dominated the first round (although two judges gave it to the Russian). Their movements, dodges and counterattacks are from another planet. Finds distance easily and is very fast for its weight. Thus he got rid of the last world bronzes in the previous two rounds and complicated Gadzhimagomedov. In the second round, the Russian messed up the fight a bit more, cut Reyes Pla more and evened the fight.. The Spanish had slowed down a bit and it showed.

Everything had to be decided in the third round. The Russian knew ahead and with the status of being the favorite, so he did not press. Reyes Pla took the initiative, connected, but his boxing was like in the first round. The round was very even and before that maximum, the hierarchy weighed more. He had to lose, but the feeling is clear: he is a favorite for medals at the Games.