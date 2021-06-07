Enmanuel Reyes Pla, at the final of the Paris boxing pre-Olympic

Enmanuel Reyes Pla (-91kg) beat English on Monday Cheavon clarke to be at the end of a European Pre-Olympic in which you will not be able to participate, in your weight, Gabriel Escobar (-52 kg) after being defeated by unanimous decision before the local fighter Billal bennamana.

For its part, Gazi Jalidov (-81kg), who got his Olympic place in the day this Sunday, did not go to the ring for his fight against L

pray Alfonso Domínguez, Azerbaijan, since he suffers an inflammation in his right hand with which he does not want to risk just over a month of debuting in Tokyo.

Escobar’s defeat reduces his chances of being seeded in the Olympic draw, even if he arrives as European champion. The Spanish lost by unanimous decision in a fight that was more even than the cards dictated and in which he again showed his electric boxing against a larger rival.

For his part, Emmanuel will play the final that puts him in a great position to rest on the first day of competition in Japan, if he is seeded, after winning by split decision. The only judge who gave him the contest for loss was British. In the final, Reyes Pla will face Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, world champion. The important thing is that after his exceptional tournament, the Spanish could be seeded in Tokyo.

Four seats, adding a José Quiles (-57kg) who did not travel to Paris to reach the Olympic Games 100%, the highest participation since Barcelona’92, in which there were five guests to be hosts and two classified.