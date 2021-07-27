Enmanuel Reyes knocks out the Olympic runner-up and is one victory away from the medals

Enmanuel Reyes Pla has defeated the kazajo Vasili Levit, advancing to the quarterfinals in the -91 kg category, so the Spanish representative is one victory away from securing a medal at the Olympics.

After a first round where his speed against him earned him the victory 10-9 in three of the five cards of the judges, Reyes Pla came to the corner with a cut that disturbed the Spanish team.

At the start of the second round, Reyes Pla connected his hands on Levit, whom he knocked down seconds later. The Kazakh got up in very bad condition, the referee stopping the fight.

In this way, Reyes Pla is one victory away from securing an Olympic medal. On that road he will meet the Cuban Julius Caesar Cruz. The captain of the island team has climbed to -91 kg, looking somewhat slower than on previous occasions, but retaining his excellent talent.

The fight will be this Friday, and we will have to be attentive to the evolution of the cut suffered by Reyes Pla. This morning, Gazi Jalidov will enter the scene in -81 kg.