Enmanuel Reyes: “I know I won”

Enmanuel Reyes Pla starts strong in the tournament

COE

07/30/2021 02:12 PMUpdated 07/30/2021 02:15 PM

Enmanuel Reyes Pla he lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics against Cuban Julio La Cruz by split decision (4-1), in a fight in which the Spanish felt like a “winner” and attributed the judges’ decision to an issue. “political”.

“I feel like a winner. They have taken this to a political level when this is sport. I only know that I won and he knows it too. Look how I am, without any scratches, “said the boxer in mixed zone after the contest, in statements to Cope.

“Now to Paris and forget all this,” Enmanuel continued, trying to turn the page.

For his part, the ‘Balita’ Rafa Lozano, Spanish coach. Silver in Sydney 2000 and bronze in Atlanta 1996, was even more blunt: “They have stolen the medal. It is an injustice and everyone has seen it. The only one who has put boxing and who has connected has been Enmanuel ”, he declared.

