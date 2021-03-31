Enmanuel Class threw cutter at 102 miles per hour

The dominican Enmanuel Class threw a cutter 102 miles in what was the last Spring Training outing in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Class who was suspended for the entire 2020 season, has come back pulling harder and this time without steroids in the MLB.

Through the game of the Cleveland Indians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Emmanuel Clase came out to score a strikeout in one inning, his fastball stayed at 100 miles and had two pitches at 102.

Notably Enmanuel ClassHe also featured a massive slider at 94 miles per hour, being the fastest slider pitcher seen in the last five seasons of the season. MLB.

Here the video:

Emmanuel Class, 102mph Cutting Fastball & 94mph Slider. 😯 pic.twitter.com/tUd3c1R4gf – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2021

Class is a native of San Juan, Dominican Republic, has a record of 1-1 with 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings with 12 strikeouts, in the 2019 season he only managed to throw 23 innings where he had a record of 2-3 with 2.31 ERA in 23 innings with 12 strikeouts in the MLB.

No other Dominican pitcher had reached 102 miles in the Big leagues since Yordano Ventura did it multiple times.