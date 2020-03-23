Enlarged and knocked out at 9 seconds

Amitesh Chaubey chose the measure. But his rival, Jason Ramesh Solomon, preferred to enlarge and enter the cage with a superb attitude.

Solomon decided to enter listening to music with headphones, dance next to the models, greet the public and make faces at his opponent.

However, Chaube did not move a hair and in the first hand he knocked out Solomon. The fight only lasted 9 seconds. Of course, in the next one, Solomon is surely not going to get so big …

