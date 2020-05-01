No one better than they, their creators, no one better. Because after having seen and heard the innumerable versions of this emblematic hymn that has become the soundtrack of this terrible time of the Covid-19, sung by hundreds of artists, groups, ensembles and by the people on the balconies, in the hospitals and in countless places, Diariocritical offers you the opportunity to see and hear in this video, the song ‘Resistiré’ performed by the Dynamic Duo with Luis Cobos and a Great Symphony in the National Auditorium. “Resistiré ‘, which was already a well-known song, is now part of the great artistic archive of Spain and will forever be the soundtrack of this period of confinement.

It is also a tribute from the musicians and the musical ensembles, to the creators of this great theme that unites and transmits optimism, joy and the attitude of fighting and resisting adversity and bad times. Like the current ones.

The video was recorded at the concert in the National Auditorium ‘A todo banda.Un instrument, a dream’ and was unpublished. Luis Cobos took charge of a great symphony composed of 150 musicians from all 30 professional symphonic bands in Spain. This is how he directed “Resistiré ‘” with the Dynamic Duo as guests. Manolo and Ramón wanted to contribute and support the splendid professional musicians who, throughout Spain, form the orchestras and symphonic bands that keep the flame of classical and popular music alive.

In this concert instruments were collected to send to children who do not have resources and it was very exciting. This video is a tribute to the creators of this great song that has served and serves to represent the attitude of resistance and resilience of the Spanish people in extreme circumstances.

Precisely in that great concert, the veteran Duo, whostill in shape, he was invited to perform this song that was already part of the popular music archive, sung around the world and covered by hundreds of artists, groups, musical groups and by the public in different places.

Opinion of the Duo and Luis Cobos

For the Dynamic Duo, who greatly appreciated the invitation to participate in this concert because it showed “the greatness, professionalism and excellence of these great musicians that we have in our country”. While Luis Cobos also thanked them for their participation, because even before the coronavirus, “no other theme could have better represented the attitude of these great musicians than, day by day, rehearsal after rehearsal, they refine their technique and knowledge to better convey the emotions that music contains. “

The composer and director believed that no one better than the Dynamic Duo, “great example of quality, resistance, work, effort and perseverance”, to feel the emotion, joy and beauty of music. On your own behalf and on behalf of all these musicians and many othersThank you for helping to show, with dignity and talent, the importance of music in people’s lives. “

