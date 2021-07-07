Enjoy wine in optimal conditions thanks to one of the best wine bars

Purchase criteria to choose the best wine cellar

Although they all fulfill more or less the same functions, the truth is that finding the ideal wine cellar for us it is not so easy. That is why we want to detail the criteria that we have taken into account to bring you the best models on the market:

Functioning

First of all, you should know that some wine cellars work with a compressor. In other words: as with traditional refrigerators, it has a refrigerant gas circuit that absorbs heat and passes through the compressor.

Others, however, are thermoelectric. They have the advantage of being lighter and more compact and making much less noise.

Consumption

As with a refrigerator, the wine cellar it must be plugged in at all times. That is why it is important that you choose a model with a efficiency level A or higher.

Design

The truth is that there are countless wine cabinets with different designs. You should look at them depending on where you plan to locate it. There are them of classic cut, finished in wood and with smoked doors, and with a more modern look, with finishes in white and stainless steel.

As you will see later, there are also vertical Y horizontal, which will determine the space that we will need to reserve for our wine cellar.

Ability

This may be the most important point when choosing a good wine bar. Depending on the amount of wine we want to store, we will need more or less capacity. This will also affect the space that will occupy in our house.

What is a wine cellar and what is it used for?

A wine cellar is a kind of small refrigerator which is used for chill the wine or even, age it. They have the particularity that you can control temperature and humidity at all times of the passenger compartment.

After all, think that these appliances are designed to store wine in the best possible condition for tasting. Therefore, if you like to savor a good wine in the best conditions, you need one of these wine cellars.

Why do you need a wine cellar?

And if you haven’t already assumed that you need one wine cellar for your house, this simple reasons they will make you think about it for a while:

Because you love good wine. It is clear that whoever has a wine cellar at home is because they are a great wine lover. And since you are too, you won’t find a better buy for yourself.

Because you want to taste it in the best conditions. And if you really like wine, you will want to taste it in the best conditions of temperature and humidity. This is precisely what wine cellars take care of thanks to their regulators that allow them to adapt to any type of wine.

Because you like to age your wines. And it is that the wine cellars not only serve to cool and preserve the wine, they will also allow us to age our own wines.

Advantages of buying a wine cellar

If these explanations haven’t made you see reason, perhaps this series of Benefits What does the purchase of one of these bring? wine cellars:

Store the bottles properly. First of all, you should know that the most correct position to store a bottle of wine is horizontally. Why? Because this way the sediment will not all go to the bottom of the bottle. And that is why it is essential to have a wine cellar, because it will force us to keep the bottles in a horizontal position, which is how it should be done.

Optimal temperature and humidity. Thanks to its regulators, a wine cellar will be able to give our wine the optimal temperature and humidity conditions for tasting.

Protection against light. Although many wine cellars have glass doors, the truth is that they have protection against UV rays, which are the ones that could deteriorate the wine.

Easy to use. As if that were not enough, these wine cabinets are very simple to use, since their operation is not far from a refrigerator of a lifetime.

Types of wine cellars

Although they may seem like a refrigerator without more history, the truth is that the wine cellars each one can have its own peculiarities. That’s why they exist various types that we explain here:

Horizontal wine cabinets. These wine cellars are designed for wines that are not going to be consumed in a short period of time. Place the bottles in a position that keeps the cork moist and the sediment doesn’t collect at the bottom of the bottle.

Vertical wine cabinets. These designs are designed for wines that are going to be consumed in a short time. They usually have a cooler that reaches up to the neck of the bottle.

Built-in wine cabinets. They are wine cabinets that can be embedded in the kitchen as if it were another appliance. They are very useful because they take up very little space.

Wooden wine cabinets. They are those vintage-style wine cabinets with wood finishes, both on the outside and on the shelves inside. They can also be made of stainless steel or, in some cases, of both materials.