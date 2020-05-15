There is no better way than to spend a new weekend of confinement with a list of songs proposed by the Efe Agency with Madrid as the protagonist, without forgetting a wide range of cultural plans, in which cinema, series and books are also great allies to enjoy without leaving home.

– Let yourself be carried away by songs about Madrid and music by Prince, The Killers or Fito Páez, among others.

To enjoy an atypical San Isidro, with the city confined in “phase 0” by coronavirus, nothing better than the list prepared by the Efe Agency with 10 young songs and an updated classic that celebrate Madrid and walk its streets with renewed vigor. It can be heard here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/49kQ2ubLoHJmjfcpDB13v5

From Friday to Sunday, the Prince channel on YouTube will offer in streaming a historic concert performed by the artist with The Revolution on March 30, 1985, at a peak in his career. This show at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse (NY) was part of the “Purple Rain” tour and at the time was the first time that Prince published an official concert in television and commercial edition.

On Friday, The Killers plan to offer a round of questions and answers with their followers through their official YouTube channel at 9:00 p.m. before the imminent publication of their new album, “Imploding The Mirage”.

The Argentine Fito Páez will offer a concert at dawn from Friday to Saturday through his official profiles. It will be at 2:30 in Spain, at 21:30 in his country of origin.

The Spanish Triángulo de Amor Bizarro will star this Saturday in the first concert to present an album of this new stage. It was on March 20 when they released the self-titled album that has already been hailed as one of the best national jobs of the year.

Now his followers will be able to enjoy on SON Estrella Galicia’s digital channels the “show” that they recently recorded at home to try out songs like “Vigilantes del Mirror” or “ASMR para ti”, with a quality and sound superior to “streaming” live from the last few weeks.

Also on Saturday you can enjoy other live shows via this channel, such as those by Robert Flack (9:00 p.m., YouTube), Warpaint (10:00 p.m., Facebook) or Bat For Lashes (10:30 p.m.), on their official channels. ).

– “La Rusa”, “Magical Nights”, “Letters to Roxane”, three great options to enjoy good cinema.

This Friday, the independent thriller by the debutant from Extremadura, Aritz Ortiz, “The Russian”, is released “online”, a film that was presented at the Badajoz Iberian Film Festival and that is now reaching the platforms due to the impossibility of premiering in theaters.

The film, which can be seen on demand on Filmin, Flix Olé and Amazon, was shot in Valdetorres (Badajoz), where the director’s family comes from, and has in the cast the Polish actress based in Spain Monika Kowalska, at the accompanied by Manuel Larrea, Xosé Núñez and Eduardo Rosa.

Just landed on Movistar + and Filmin, “Magical Nights” is our bet for Saturday. The last cinematographic entertainment by the Italian Paolo Virzì, which closed the Rome Film Festival and was screened at the Seminci and combines thriller, comedy and nostalgia in a story set in the film industry in his country.

The same night that thousands of Italian fans were saying goodbye to the dream of winning the soccer World Cup when Italy was defeated against Argentina, the corpse of a renowned film producer appears in the Tiber River. The main suspects are three young aspiring writers.

Another film novelty of the weekend on the platforms is “Parking”, a co-production from Spain and Romania directed by the Romanian Tudor Giurgiu and with Luis Bermejo, Belén Cuesta and Ariadna Gil in the cast. It is an intimate story about immigration and at the same time a story of love and overcoming and can be seen on Filmin.

Sunday brings us the story of Cyrano Bergerac through the French film “Letters to Roxane”, the story of how that literary work created by Edmond Rostand in 1897, in a Paris in the heart of the Belle Époque, came to light. Written and directed by the versatile Alexis Michalik, the film has come this weekend to platforms such as Movistar +, Vodafone, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and Google Play.

Another interesting option for moviegoers is the Brazilian “Bacurau”, a Cannes jury prize that practices an unusual mix of genres, is at the same time a fable, comedy, horror story and a harsh criticism of Brazilian political and social reality. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles sign this ironic dystopia available on Movistar +, Filmin, Rakuten, Vodafone and Orange.

– Movistar + and Netflix monopolize the premiere series during this bridge.

Movistar + premieres this Friday “La Unidad”, a six-episode miniseries focused on showing what is behind a police investigation team that fights against jihadist terrorism.

The series starts from the arrest in Spain of the most wanted terrorist leader in the world, which makes the country the main terrorist objective and causes the team of ‘La Unidad’ led by Carla Torres (Nathalie Poza) to face a time trial mission to stop the threat.

Co-produced between the Spanish Vancouver Media (“La casa de papel”) and the British Left Bank Pictures (“The Crown”), “White lines” arrives this Friday on Netflix. It is a thriller set on the island of Ibiza, in the Mediterranean Sea, which begins with the appearance of the body of an English DJ who had been missing for 20 years.

For Saturday we continue on Netflix with “Inhuman Resources”, a French series that tells the story of Alain Delambre (Eric Cantona), a 57-year-old unemployed man who accepts an attractive job offer that quickly becomes a cruel corporate game.

And on Sunday, “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix), a romantic series based on the novels by Sherryl Woods where Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, lifelong friends, are encouraged to shine their routine while combining relationships, profession and family in the southern town of Serenity.

– Let your imagination run wild with endless literary plans.

The Instituto Cervantes inaugurates this Friday a podcast channel that offers, in audio format, contents of cultural and academic activities such as the delivery of legacies by Joan Margarit (Cervantes award 2019), by the philosophers Amelia Valcárcel and Victoria Camps or by the hispanist Paul Preston.

You can also listen to “My favorite passage” of Don Quixote -extracts read by personalities of culture, such as the Nobel Mario Vargas Llosa-, a recent talk by David Trueba from Naples about cinema and literature or, an interview with Joaquín Sabina by Luis García Montero.

There is a lot of information about the coronavirus but for children to understand it, the publishers and TimunMas and Estrella Polar offer this Saturday the download of the digital book “Coronavirus”, in Catalan and Spanish respectively.

In the book, aimed at primary school children, the situation and the measures to be taken to combat the pandemic are explained in simple language and illustrative drawings.

For lovers of the adventure novel and fantasy, there is nothing better than to recover King Arthur and his mythical Excalibur and Camelot this Sunday with “The King who was and will be”, by T.H. White, a volume that compiles for the first time the five books of this author about the legendary king and that publishes Ático de los Libros in Spanish.