Henry Miller said that our destinations are not places, but new ways of seeing things. Some words that could not make more sense at a time when you have to figure out how to get out of the house. Figuratively, of course

Visits virtual to hundreds of museums, walks through emblematic places, routes along impossible trails, concerts through screens and speakers, recipes to enjoy at home or stories that, from paper, transport you to distant places. There are endless possibilities and destinations to choose from without leaving the sofa.

Neither visits to town or family, or trips to any capital, or excursions to the countryside with friends. The holidays from Easter week 2020 will be different for everyone, but here are some proposals to enjoy them.

KNOW EMBLEMATIC PLACES

The good thing about traveling from home is that you can visit the same place at different times of the year or at different times of the day. This is what happens with the virtual visit to the Chinese Wall: some sections evoke the hottest summer, while in others the snow encourages you to bundle up.

The Eiffel Tower, the pyramids of Egypt, Old Havana or the Basilica of Saint Sophia are other emblematic places that can be visited through the screens with 360-degree views. Just type in your chosen destination and be amazed.

WALK THROUGH NATURE

Yosemite and Yellowstone are two of the most visited national parks in the United States. Closed to the public during this coronavirus pandemic, both offer panoramic views set from different points of their geography to listen to how the water falls from the waterfalls or get away from the hustle and bustle of people in remote places where only the chirping of birds is heard.

In 3D or with virtual reality glasses, the rides gain realism, but whether or not you believe what you are seeing often depends on the predisposition of each one. If you feel like it, there are hundreds of places that you can visit; for example: the Cliffs of Moher (Ireland), the Iguazú Falls (Brazil and Argentina) and even some parts of Mars.

VISIT MUSEUMS AROUND THE WORLD

From the Prado to the New York Metropolitan. There were many museums that, before the quarantine, already offered part of their collection to the public through the Internet. Now, most of them have also launched interactive initiatives to supply the visits frustrated.

This is online access so that you can visit one of the most beautiful palaces in America: The Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City.

There are them for all tastes and in all parts of the world: the Londoners Tate Modern or British Museum, the Vatican Museums in Rome, the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg or the Blue House in Mexico City, dedicated to Frida Kahlo. All free and just a click away.

ENJOY SHOWS

Music is one of the arts that began to mobilize before. #YoMeQuedoEnCasaFestival, an initiative that emerged on Instagram, is already a classic of confinement weekends. The Quarantine Fest is also still active in the networks to kill the bug of those who would have started their festival season in Easter week.

Performing arts lovers can continue to take advantage of their holidays thanks to contributions such as Circo del Sol, which offers some of its free and online shows, or the Teatroteca, which does the same with a thousand and a half plays Spanish classic.

TRAVELING ON PAPER

For the more traditional, books are always a good option to walk the streets of new places: Juan Goytisolo and Níjar (Almería); Javier Reverte and “The African Dream”, or Eva Canel and Cuba at the beginning of the 20th century.

The photographs are also capable of traveling from the sofa at home. Examples of this are Lucien Hervé or Ezra Stoller and their architectural portraits; Gervasio Sánchez with his testimonies of war, or Sebastião Salgado and the relationship between people and nature.

EXPLORE WITH THE PALATE

Although some restaurants continue to provide food at home, the hospitality sector is another of the great absentees and disadvantaged in the peculiar holidays of this year.

Making bread at home is one of the star culinary activities of the quarantine, but you can also consider typical lunches or dinners in some places to travel with the palate: Mexican tacos, pizza with homemade dough, Japanese ramen or Venezuelan arepas are some more ideas simple than they seem.

TRAVEL MEXICO IN “HASHTAG”

What would this pandemic have been like without social media? For many, it is an impossible assumption to imagine. Networks not only allow you to connect with family and friends, but also discover realities far from your own.

This is the case of the “hashtag” ##Happy Wednesday It changes with the day of the week, there thousands of users share messages and images with good news on Twitter daily.

But if the trips virtual they do not convince and with the telematic enjoyment it is not enough, you can think that the day will soon come when all these places will be able to visit themselves again. By then, for sure, many new ways of seeing things will have been discovered.