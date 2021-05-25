enjoy the SUV from 220 euros

If you like SUV-type vehicles and want to launch a model with hybrid technology, the new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid from 220 euros per month may interest you. Here are all the keys to this promotion.

May 24, 2021 (10:45 CET)

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid from 220 euros per month

If you are thinking of change your vehicle for a new one and SUV type cars are their favorites, attentive to one of the interesting promotions that Peugeot currently has in force in Spain.

Specifically, said promotion corresponds to the new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid with plug-in hybrid technology with a maximum performance of up to 225 hp and environmental label ZERO from the DGT. In the case of this model, if the aid from the Moves III Plan and the conditions of purchase of the vehicle in all-inclusive renting regimeAccording to Peugeot, you can release this model from 220 euros per month.

The Peugeot 3008 Hybrid in a charging point

The renting offered by the French firm in our country includes maintenance, repairs, roadside assistance, fine management, taxes and insurance, plus a wired charging station with charging powers up to 7.4 kW. The specific version of the 3008 Hybrid with 225 hp is two-wheel drive and includes as a prerequisite a first installment of 2,641.66 euros to be able to pay the installment of 220 euros per month with a minimum stay of 36 months (3 years).

The monthly fee of 220 euros for the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid on an all-inclusive basis is established as long as the driver opts for the modality of not exceeding 10,000 km per year. In the event that you opt for the alternative of 15,000 km a year, the monthly fee would amount to 273.89 euros and for 20,000 euros a year the fee would rise to 288.26 euros.

On this link, you have at your disposal all the options and renting offers that Peugeot has in force in our country.