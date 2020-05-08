Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to parks in the city’s five boroughs last weekend to enjoy the sunny spring weather and temperatures hovering around 21 ° C. Although they are still in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, many residents of the city went out to exercise, meet friends or hang out with family members they had not seen for weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio even praised New Yorkers for maintaining an adequate social distance outdoors. “The real story here is that New Yorkers have behaved well,” he said Sunday. “The vast majority of New Yorkers have really accepted the challenge.”

blogger Ed García Conde, who manages the Instagram page Welcome2TheBronx, published an image of a police van patrolling in Santa Maria Park in the South Bronx on May 2, where police officers made sure that visitors complied with the social distancing. “This is the largest park in the South Bronx and is generally full,” Conde wrote at the bottom of the photo. “But yesterday it was relatively empty despite the hot weather.” “Data-reactid =” 13 “> But not all areas of the city were enjoying that truce equally. Unlike Central Park in Manhattan, Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Domino Park along the East River in Williamsburg, the Bronx parks were less busy.Blogger Ed Garcia Conde, who runs the Instagram page Welcome2TheBronx, posted a picture of a police van patrolling in the Park of Santa Maria in the South Bronx on May 2, where police officers made sure that visitors complied with social distancing. “This is the largest park in the South Bronx and is generally full,” Conde wrote at the bottom of the photo. “But yesterday it was relatively empty despite the hot weather.”

That image contrasted sharply with the viral photo that Conde took on May 2 showing the Christopher Street Pier jetty, at the end of Greenwich Village, full of New Yorkers enjoying the sun, very close to each other and without wear masks. And no police were seen, according to Conde. In another image Conde took in that same park on May 3, an officer quietly offered masks to visitors.

Blogger Ed García Conde took photos on May 2 that show differences in how New York City police are applying social distancing measures. On the left you can see the Christopher Street jetty at one end of Greenwich Village with no police in sight. The other shows a police van patrolling Santa Maria Park in the Bronx. (Ed García Conde / Yahoo News)

Plus

“I think the police force thinks it should watch African-Americans,” Conde said in an interview with Yahoo News. “We need them to tell us what to do.”

They look like two different cities: Residents of wealthy, mostly white neighborhoods enjoying warm weather and receiving face masks from friendly officers, while police vehicles patrol parks in mostly Latino and African-American communities in the Bronx, an implicit warning residents not to enjoy the warm weather too much.

“It was very disturbing to me,” Conde acknowledged. “It is obvious. Just the audacity, the privilege these people were exhibiting on the pier when nearly 20,000 people have died in New York City just because of this. We are the epicenter. But I’m not surprised because we know that Manhattan and the Bronx are a fable of two cities. “

Last week there was a scandal after De Blasio split the crowd that gathered in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to perform a rabbi’s funeral and threatened to make arrests. He accused “the Jewish community” and religious leaders in turn accused him of anti-Semitism for his comments. He later apologized for his hurtful rhetoric, but maintained that “he does not regret pointing out that danger and saying that we are going to contain those behaviors in a very aggressive way.”

The New York Police have not announced specific rules that the general public must follow to maintain social distancing. De Blasio’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News. Yahoo also contacted the New York police to explain the alleged police differences and received this statement: “We are absolutely committed to transparency. We anticipate the release of fairly detailed information even at the district level and probably across different parks. ”

New Yorkers at Brooklyn Prospect Park on May 2 (Yana Paskova / .)

Plus

Read more

most hit areas due to the coronavirus pandemic in the city. Brooklyn lawmakers they criticized de Blasio’s office for excluding areas from the mask distribution. “data-reactid =” 64 “> On May 2 New York City began distributing 7.5 million masks to residents and plans to continue that plan for several weeks. But As of Tuesday, some communities had been notably excluded from the deal, including some areas of southern Brooklyn, the East Bronx, and Queens, and these communities include some of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the city. Brooklyn criticized de Blasio’s office for excluding areas from the mask distribution.

“This blatant omission leaves over one million South Brooklyn residents out of and without access to face masks, including many essential workers, seniors, non-English speakers, people at high risk to their health and residents NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority), ”wrote Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat representing Manhattan and Brooklyn areas, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, along with 15 other elected officials. “As long as the city calls for everyone to wear a mask as part of social distancing protocols, it must make every effort to provide access to those masks to all New Yorkers, not just a few.”

virtual interview and said he wants to know by zip code and demographics where the masks were delivered because he doesn’t see them in his community. “data-reactid =” 66 “> New York City public defender Jumaane Williams said Monday a virtual interview and said he wants to know by zip code and demographic data where the masks were delivered because he does not see them in his community.

“At this point, I think they are not sending information on purpose because it is going to show what we all know: Law enforcement has been controlling African American communities, even though we see photos and videos of people from all communities who are not they fulfill social distancing, ”Williams said. “We shouldn’t have a surveillance style for one community and apply a different one for another.”

In response, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said he planned to release this information by district, and possibly even by park, but was “working on the law.”

De Blasio’s office said the mask distribution will arrive in South Brooklyn on Wednesday, although dates for other neighborhoods have not yet been specified.

“We want to give a mask to all New Yorkers who need it,” de Blasio spokeswoman Jane Meyer said in a statement. “The launch of the mask distribution initiative in the parks was successful and continues to grow.”

A New York City police officer in Brooklyn wearing a protective mask on April 29. (Erik McGregor / LightRocket via .)

More

a caption on Instagram. “In the white spaces, the NYPD wears gloves and masks and delivers gloves and masks in a gentle and cordial manner. In African American communities 2 miles away, the police do not wear masks or gloves, nor do they distribute them, and they are crushing the lives of African Americans for not applying social distancing. ”” Data-reactid = “91”> Activist Shaun King described the difference in police enforcement and mask distribution as the ultimate display of “white privilege.” “White privilege is something else,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “In white spaces, the NYPD wears gloves and facemasks and hands out gloves and facemasks in a gentle and cordial manner.In African American communities 2 miles away, the police do not wear facemasks or gloves, nor do they hand them out, and are crushing the lives of African-Americans by not apply social distancing ”.

video posted on social media over the weekend a New York City police officer appears in the East Village in Manhattan using a laser and repeatedly hitting an African American, then kneeling over his head. And all for failing to keep social distance during another ongoing arrest. “Data-reactid =” 92 “> King referred to a video posted on social media over the weekend featuring a New York police officer. in the East Village in Manhattan using a laser and repeatedly hitting an African American, then kneeling on his head, and all for not keeping social distance during another ongoing arrest.

City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who represents East Village, criticized the officer’s actions.

tweeted. Regardless of what happened before the video, what justifies that anger? Where are the professionalism and de-escalation tactics we might expect? We will hold these officers accountable for what they did. “” Data-reactid = “94”> “We have demanded an investigation for excessive use of force,” he tweeted. “Regardless of what happened before the video, what justifies That anger? Where are the professionalism and de-escalation tactics we might expect? We will hold these officers accountable for what they did. “

Commissioner Shea said that each case of noncompliance with social distancing is being reviewed individually. “Here the common denominator begins with a lack of compliance,” he said. “Respect is a two-way street.”

Shea said the New York police are re-evaluating their policies and procedures for applying social distancing.

“We will see what went well and in which areas there has been overcrowding,” he said Monday. “We will make adjustments, both in implementation and messaging.”

Officers from the New York Police Department at McCarren Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on April 28. (Jared Siskin / .)

More

issued a statement Monday reading: “NYPD needs to shut its cops out of the business of applying social distancing.” “data-reactid =” 118 “> Not everyone believes the police should be responsible for doing comply with social distancing. The president of the Police Charitable Association, Patrick Lynch, issued a statement on Monday that read: “The New York police need to leave their police officers out of the business of applying social distancing “

“The cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and confusing messages, leaving the police on the street corners to fend for themselves,” the statement continued. “No one has the right to interfere with a police action. But now the inevitable reaction has come and we have been thrown back under the bus. “

Amid mixed messages, vague guidelines, and varied approaches to implementing the measures in New York City, many see strong contradictions in managing New York police social distancing.

Conde said the abuse must end. “Given the previous history of police brutality against African-Americans, they really shouldn’t be the ones to impose social distancing,” he said. “On the one hand, I get it. They are an intimidating force, so people think that maybe that will help. But everyone is nervous … We need to end this abuse that continues to happen. “

Marquise Francis“data-reactid =” 122 “>Marquise Francis