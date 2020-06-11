The good weather arrives and summer is one of the times where you can enjoy the outdoors more with your family, at family gatherings or with celebrations between friends. One of the most popular places in the afternoons or summer nights are the terraces and patios. In addition to keeping the plants in the best possible condition and taking care of other elements, such as the paving or grass areas, it is always good to get the best furniture. This is the case of sun loungers, a preferred solution to go to bed quietly, whether listening to music while relaxing, taking a snack or enjoying a refreshing nap.

Among the opinions expressed about the product, users who have already tried it highlight several features, including: how tough they are, ease of assembly, its good folding system, your comfort and of course, the value for money. "Delighted with the product, after continuous use this past summer they are still in perfect condition," said a buyer after her first experience. You want to know more? We show you all its details below:

‘Zero gravity’, padded headrest and tray

This set of folding sun loungers offers a great advantage in its structure. This is what is termed as zero gravity, a system that favors blood circulation while relaxing multiple body areas, since its recline favors that no point in the body supports a specific pressure. Its dimensions are 95 x 25 x 60 cm and they have a oversized seat and a Wide backrest tilt adjustment.

“Comfortable chairs and good value for money. For this price it is difficult to find something like this ”, points out a buyer. Others refer to one of its accessories, specifically, your practical tray: “The detail of the tray to leave a drink or a book is great.” Despite being manufactured in light steelThey offer stability and have a double and elastic support system, which joins the fabric to the chair frame. “They bear a lot of weight, they look strong and durable,” says one user.

Practical folding system and breathable fabric

Another of the virtues that users who have had the opportunity to test them highlight is their ease of folding: “Excellent, they are super light and easy to handle (fold and assemble); highly recommended ”. In fact, the weight of each of them does not exceed 7 kg –although they can support up to 150 kg-, so they can also be transported with agility to any beach or field destination. “I use them for camping. They fold well and easy. They are robust and hold the weight firmly, “says another user.

In addition to becoming a great alternative to the rigors of high temperatures thanks to its resistant and breathable fabric, without risk of overheating after prolonged exposure to sunlight. In short, an elegant but modern outdoor furniture that combines very well in any garden or terrace where it is placed. “It is the typical garden hammock, beautiful and comfortable,” summarizes this buyer, stating that “he would not hesitate to buy the set again.”

