Enjoy the Prime Day Show with Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi in concert

What is the Prime Day Show?

The Prime Day Show It is a concert that offers Amazon prime to its subscribers electronically and exclusively. It always takes place during the days leading up to the Prime Days.

In the 2019 and 2020 editions, the headliners were Dua Lipa Y Taylor Swift. This year it will be the turn of Billie eilish, one of the fashionable artists who, with just 19 years, already has under his belt five Grammy Awards.

When is the 2021 Prime Day Show edition held?

With the intention of entertaining the wait until the discounts on June 21 and 22 arrive Amazon has decided to give access to its subscribers as of June 17. An exclusive content that they will be able to continue enjoying during the following days.

What artists will I be able to see at the Prime Day Show 2021?

In this year’s edition, the concert will be carried out, mainly, by Billie eilish. He will head a poster that will be completed by the Rythm & Blues singer HER and the american rapper Kid cudi.

During the 2019 edition, the star artist was Dua Lipa, while in 2020 it was Taylor Swift the one who lent her voice to Amazon Prime.

Where can I see the Prime Day Show 2021?

The concert can be seen exclusively on the Prime Video platform, but only for those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you are not yet, yet are you in time to subscribe here.