Enjoy the premieres that Netflix has for you this weekend

If the new series of “The Legacy of Jupiter” is not enough for you to spend this weekend, the famous Netflix platform brings you other news for you to enjoy during these two days of rest while you are at home.

After “The Legacy of Jupiter” it seems that it would be enough to enjoy this weekend, however, the platform of red logo decided not to limit itself and it is for that reason that it premiered some productions this Saturday.

The truth is that to date there are already several films Netflix releases that have been talked about for their quality this year.

And now that the second weekend of May has arrived, we do not want you to get bored, so if you are not forced to go out somewhere, stay at home and enjoy the premieres that the most famous platform has for the most part of the world.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this weekend:

1

“The Bold Type” (SERIES)

Three millennials who work at a women’s magazine grapple with their careers, love affairs, friendships and life in New York while trying to discover their own identity.

two

“The Bold Type: Season 2” (SERIES)

As the media landscape changes, Jane explores a new field as a journalist, Kat faces identity conflicts, and Sutton takes important steps in her career.

3

“The Bold Type: Season 3” (SERIES)

This season, Jane, Kat, and Sutton are keeping busy with new challenges in work, love, and life itself.

4

“The Bold Type: Season 4” (SERIES)

The magazine is going through many changes, and these friends are immersed in new situations that put their relationships and personal goals to the test.