Enjoy the history of sport!

07/14/2021 at 3:32 PM CEST

Sport.es

Visit the Museu Olímpic i de l’Esport JA Samaranch with our promotion of 50% discount on entry (valid for adult and student tickets)

Laia Palau, the basketball player more times international with the Spanish team, invites you to visit a museum with a lot of history. Enjoy with family, friends, but come and discover a unique space dedicated to the elite of sport.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are approaching and you can’t miss it.

With the discount coupon: # museuolimpic-sport you will get a 50% discount when buying tickets through the Web

* Promotion only valid for the purchase of tickets until December 31st. Tickets will be valid until December 31, 2021

Maximum 4 entry per coupon. Not combinable with other offers.