The first day of Wrestlemania 36 left many unflavored among fans of the WWE, because what caught the most attention of the night was the loneliness that was felt in each fight after the absence of the public due to the quarantine of the Covid-19.

However, some struggles had emotions, for example the defense of the title of Becky Lynch, the quick end of reign of Goldberg before Braun Strowman and the stellar fight between The Undertaker Y AJ Styles, which ended with the body of Styles buried.

Fans wasted no time leaving memes on social networks, here we share the best of the night:

