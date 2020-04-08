If you are a fan of watching movies on streaming in the comfort of your home but you are already bored of the titles that the various platforms offer and you need a bit of art cinema in your life, you have come to the right place. Here we will talk about four options to enjoy the best art cinema without leaving your home.

Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber is a home video company and an art dealer. They have had a program for a long time Kino Marquee, in which they make an alliance with cinemas around the United States to present a wide catalog of art cinema. This service has a cost of $ 12 for five days. You just have to enter kinolorber.com, select your favorite movie and then your preferred cinema and that’s it. Kino Lorber donates part of the profits to the cinema of your choice.

Grasshopper Film

Grasshopper Film has a program similar to that of Kino Lorber, with the difference that documentaries are also included on this platform and you can buy the vast majority of titles available or purchase a rental plan at a cost of $ 4.99 that will allow you to see all the content you want for 3 days. If you are interested in this proposal, go to grasshopperfilm.com.

Criterion Channel

Criterion Channel is one of the preferred streaming services when it comes to art cinema. Unlike the previous ones, this service is exclusive of transmission, it does not have agreements with movie theaters and it does not allow to buy its content. However, it has a large catalog that offers classic films, foreign films, contemporary classics, experimental short films, special interviews, video essays and much more.

Kanopy

Kanopy is a service that has an alliance with local libraries and universities to offer both new and classic art cinema as well as television series. This platform has no cost, but to access it, you must have a library card or student credential from the sites with which Kanopy has an alliance.

