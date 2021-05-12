Enjoy the 2021 Brit Awards, where and at what time to see them!

1/5

Harry Styles is one of the nominees for the Brit Awards | AFP

Billie Eilish is another of the nominees | AP

P¡nk is one of the guest stars | AFP

The Weeknd is also one of the guest stars | AFP

Ariana Grande is also nominated for the Brit Awards | AFP

The prizes of the british pop music known as the Brit Awards recognize the best of music in England, some of the nominated stars are originally from this country, so you should not miss the opportunity to know what time and where you can enjoy the award.

The Brit Awards 2021 They will take place this May 11, one day after Mother’s Day, there is no doubt that it is nice to continue with the festivities, but now for the celebrities who will be awarded this fabulous day.

Among some of the nominees we find Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS among others, surely most of the names of the pop stars that will be present and who in turn are nominated you already know them, because in this awards ceremony they are recognized the best of the best.

Also read: The music of mourning, the end of a young band singer is anticipated

Talking about the singer British born on August 22, 1995 in London, United Kingdom has been nominated as one of the favorite stars among the nominees, Dua Lipa is nominated for three categories:

Best British Single with Physical Best Album with Future Nostalgia Best Female Artist

Despite the fact that Dua Lipa is one of the favorite celebrities to win at the awards, she has a “rival” the singer Celeste Waite who, like her, has three nominations and will precisely be contesting two of the nominations in which the interpreter is from “Don´t Start Now” What are they:

Best Npt Your Muse Album Best Female Artist Best New Artist

It may interest you: Inconsolable, remember Belinda to be loved on May 10

You will surely love to know who will be entertaining the ceremony, they will present themselves Coldplay Y The Weeknd, P¡nk and other stars who will make their way through the Brit Awards with their performances.

The place where the awards are held is at the 02 Arena stadium in London, although it is evident that we are still in a pandemic, there will be 4 thousand guests following the transmission live and in order not to lose the habit the presenter will be Jack WhitehallThis will be the fourth time he has presided over these awards, his popularity has not diminished at all.

In Mexico it will be broadcast at 12:30 pm in central Mexico, which will be the time the red carpet will begin, if you want to see it enjoy it at the following link CLICK HERE.

Read also: Kings of Pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias start tour

The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. also in central Mexico, on Twitter some direct links have been shared so that you can enjoy the awards, although it is usual that they record them and later you can see them more calmly, it will not be something complicated find them, despite this we put some for you to enjoy the transmission.

As a small preview, we can tell you that Dua Lipa is also in charge of a presentation at the event, as is customary among them, it is more than certain that it is the most pleasant to see and fabulous, on Twitter some images of the singer are being published while sing at the event.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The song she performed according to the publications on the micro blogging service is Pretty Please, the outfit she wore perfectly represents her place of origin, she wears a skirt with the England flag, a gold vest with some black details, white shirt and bowtie.

Since Dua Lipa began her career as a singer, she has not stopped being popular, not for nothing is she one of the most beloved stars not only in entertainment but also in social networks, just like Harry Styles, who won his nomination for best British single. with “Watermelon Sugar”.