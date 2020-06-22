GameClub is a new subscription service that comes to Android and allows us to play hundreds of games for only 5 euros a month.

We are not a few Android phone users who like to enjoy one of our favorite hobbies, video games, on our smartphones. We are not going to deny it, it is much more enjoyable with a good desktop console like the PlayStation 4 but there is no doubt that mobile titles are getting more interesting, without forgetting that more and more companies are betting on this type of platform.

Nintendo, Square Enix and even Konami with their magnificent Castlevania: Shymphony of the Night are just some of the companies that have seen in this market a gold mine to take advantage of, but they are not the only ones. Apple launched a few months ago its own subscription service called Apple Arcade which we thoroughly tested on Explica.co. For less than 5 euros a month, Apple does not offer – only on apple devices – a multitude of exclusive mobile games without ads and without microtransactions. Now this idea has also been brought to Android.

This is GameClub: multitude of games without ads or microtransactions

GameClub is a service that has recently come to Android and that is honestly something similar to the aforementioned Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass. We pay one subscription per month and we have at our disposal a large number of mobile titles without ads and without in-app purchases.

The difference between GameClub and Apple and Google services is as follows. While Apple Arcade brings exclusive games that we can only find on said platform and Google Play Pass allows us to play fairly recent titles, GameClub is trying to rescue old and almost abandoned games, which have been redesigned for said service.

That is to say, that for 5 euros a month we get a catalog of at least a hundred games Among those who stand out as well we read in Android Authority, names like The Heist, Gravity Hook, Toki Tori, Frozen Synapse and Spider 2, which only the oldest of the place will remember.

Otherwise little more to add. It is true that there are more and more subscription services that exist and that it may be that more than one will saturate you, but if you like retro video games, you can try GameClub a month for only 5 euros and you already decide for yourself whether to continue supporting the project or cancel the subscription and go to another platform.

