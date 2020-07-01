Google and the Royal Academy of Arts have worked together to bring to life a scanned (and very high resolution) version of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous copy of ‘The Last Supper’.

Yes, we are talking about a copy, because Da Vinci painted the original work between 1495 and 1498 in the refectory of the convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie (Milan). He made it tempera and oil on a dry plaster wall, something that was not a very good idea for its maintenance.

Original fresco by Leonardo da Vinci

Jesus’ feet and the bad omen of the spilled salt

Fortunately for us, Leonardo’s students decided to make a copy using oil on canvas, practically at the same time that the original was painted. This copy is the one owned by the Royal Academy since 1821.

Although the upper part is not represented in the original, this copy is considered the most accurate and original record that exists, since the eight-meter mural that Da Vinci painted is in such poor condition that it is very difficult to admire as it was conceived.

The original mural is in such poor condition that it is very difficult to admire it as it was conceived

Thanks to Google Arts, we can now access an online version with a high resolution, in which we can zoom to appreciate all the details of this very important work of art.

A curious detail to keep in mind is that in the original work Jesus’ feet did not appear, because a door was built in that place and that part disappeared completely.

Too we can see in Judas’s right arm a sack with the silver coins they gave him for carrying out the mythical betrayal. At the same time, we see how salt spills from a salt shaker, a symbol of bad omen at that time.

The truth is that it is a real luxury to be able to move in so much detail before an anthological work, and being able to do everything without leaving our house. I recommend doing a lot of zoom and analyzing all the details that until now could have gone unnoticed.

Share Enjoy Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ down to the last detail thanks to this version digitized by Google