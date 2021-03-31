Enjoy Jennifer Lopez flirtatious afternoon from the pool! | AP

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a beautiful and refreshing afternoon with her twins from a pool with a spectacular landscape around her.

The publication was made through his official Instagram account where he shared three photos, in them he appears wearing his figure with a Swimwear one-piece in white, it is well known that at the Bronx Diva As it is also known, she is fascinated by wearing garments with this tone.

The beautiful celebrity and current partner of the former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, who by the way does not appear in the image, always tends to show off her charms with whatever clothing she wears.

Jennifer Lopez She was accompanied not only by her children but also by two other people who are not sure who they are, but who were undoubtedly enjoying the company.

The reason why they were enjoying this pool was their stay in a villa that apparently they offered their stay while they were filming part of the new movie that is expected to be released soon.

During the last weeks we have been seeing movement in his Instagram account regarding this new film, where apparently he will have some relationship with weddings and dresses as we have seen in some of his past publications, one of them was on March 19 where appeared on the beach in a wedding dress.

So far JLo has recorded 33 films throughout his 35-year career and it has been in 20 of them where he has been the protagonist.

The most recent project in which she participated was “Hustlers” launched in 2019, her character was called Ramona and she was a night dancer who scammed her clients along with some colleagues, in this film she shared credits with rapper Cardi B who Before becoming a singer, she dedicated herself to this profession.

In the first photo, Jennifer Lopez appears standing in the pool, with her arms outstretched in excitement, her children and the two people who accompany them are leaning on the shore smiling very happy.

In the second image we see a beautiful sunset and although her face definitely does not appear Jennifer is the one who is standing with outstretched hands, perhaps the scene reminds you of Leonardo DiCaprio in his movie Titanic, in the photo she is wearing pants and a sweatshirt.

For the third image, only the pool appears being calm, in the same beautiful sunset with some palm trees that are reflected in the water and also the beach in the background with some clouds that give a romantic touch to the snapshot.

With 3,513 comments in her publication, the first one we have in sight is from the model and actress Isabel Madow who is present in several publications of different celebrities; Of the 148 million followers of the Bronxs diva only 736,063 liked her publication, in a few days to date she has increased one million fans on Instagram.

On Twitter, JLo has more than 45 million 300 thousand followers, it is so far one of the highest figures in the microblogging service.

As you will remember Jennifer Lopez has been filming her new film in the Dominican Republic and although her partner Alex Rodriguez He did not appear in the image, we have definitely seen him in other publications being very loving with the singer performing “On The Floor” next to the singer Pitbull.