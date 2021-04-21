Enjoy Jennifer Lopez being single, smiling and fresh! | AP

Singer, actress, model, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez recently shared a new publication on Instagram where she is seen as happy and smiling, there is no doubt that being single again has made her feel the best.

Being JLo one of the greatest celebrities and personalities in the world of entertainment both in film and music, one would not expect less from her that the simple fact of having ended a relationship would make her depressed.

It seems that this depression definitely does not apply to her because she recently shared several photos in which she appears most happy, after her official separation from Alex Rodriguez who was your partner during the last 3 years.

In the post he shared yesterday, April 19, it appears Jennifer Lopez Marc Anthony’s ex-wife and father of his twins, sitting in what appears to be his dressing room as he is still filming what will be his next film in the Dominican Republic “Shotgun Wedding”.

There were a total of four images from the same place, but at different angles, which the interpreter of “Ramona Vega”, the protagonist of the film, is showing us.Hustlers“, the singer’s most recent film.

In the images we see her wearing an outfit that surely if you are her admirer it was not a surprise for you to see her with white clothes, it seems that it is one of her favorite colors to wear.

The singer He was wearing a button-down shirt with a bow made of the same fabric at the bottom as well as pants also in white with two cuts on the knees, quite youthful.

In addition to this, something that is immediately observed in the first photo is that the cup that he is taking with one of his hands while he greets with the other, is that it has a “J” stamped precisely from “Jennifer” his name.

For anyone to start the day drinking a delicious and aromatic cup of coffee is what they need to revitalize their day, this could be corroborated by any coffee lover, although of course it is not specified if it is a coffee or a tea, it will surely be a hot drink that gives you energy.

It is also not a novelty that she does this because in some of her behind the scenes in presentations we have seen her with personalized objects of this style, not for nothing one of her nicknames is “The Bonxs Diva“.

In the second image he shared, it is observed that in addition to being stamped with a special ink, the first letter of his name is in gold, as well as a thin line at the top of the object.

Lopez also wore her hair down, to the right of it hung a white flower, it is not known if it was part of the wardrobe or it was a coincidence that she was wearing it, in any case she looked quite a bit among her brown hair.

After a day of publishing it, she already has more than 1,700,000 red hearts and also more than 12,500 comments, who affirm that she looks more radiant than ever and perhaps in love, but this time with herself, like anyone else. it should be of its own being.

It is not known how long it will take to record their new project from which many surprises are expected, for the moment we continue to enjoy their publications, which by the way in some of them their children Emme and Maximilian have appeared, without a doubt they are their greatest treasures, any mother would think the same.