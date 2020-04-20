Now you can enjoy this delicious food prepared in the healthiest way possible, in addition to giving a taste to your palate, your whole body will thank you

April 19, 2020

If you are a lover of tacos but you cannot eat them for different reasons, now you can do it, thanks to this delicious recipe which you will love like no other.

Healthy recipe for gluten-free tacos

To start cooking you will need the following:

150 grams of whole wheat flour, 150 grams of gluten-free corn flour, 230 ml of lukewarm water, 3 grams of salt.

For the delicious filling you will need:

Previously cooked red beans, 1 avocado, 100 grams of arugula leaves, hot paprika to taste, 1 medium onion and salt to taste.

preparation:

Start by kneading the flours with hot water and a little salt, do this until it sticks to your hands, then let it rest for a few minutes until you feel it feels better to touch to be able to work it.

To achieve this consistency you must wait about an hour.

While you should be preparing the other ingredients, chop the onion into small squares and add them in a bowl along with the hot paprika and a little salt, let this mixture rest as well.

For you to be able to cook the tortillas, it is necessary to stretch the dough well with the help of a rolling pin until it gives the desired shape, then you place it on the pan until it is in its point.

When the tortillas are ready, begin to fill them with the mixture of onion and hot paprika, the beans, the diced avocado and the arugula leaves. And voila! You can already try this sweet tacos.

.