Enjoy Internet at full speed with one of the best Wifi amplifiers

Tips for choosing the best Wifi repeater

To find the best Wifi signal booster, you must take into account a series of fundamental factors such as speed or the type of signal that these devices can offer:

Velocity. If we want a Wifi repeater, it is so that our signal reaches all corners of the house with good speed. There are models that go up to 2200 megabytes per second, but, for a standard-size home, with a few 300 Mbps it will be more than enough.

Sign. The type of signal is also essential, since there are models that can work in a 2.4 gigahertz band, while others work at dual band: at 2.4 Ghzs and at 5Ghzs. You should choose the one that best suits the router that you have installed in your house.

Antennas They may be internal or external. The internal ones are more discreet, while the external ones amplify the signal better. In fact, we can orient them so that the signal better reaches the corner we want.

Connection. Although most work over Wi-Fi, many other models also include the option of plug in an ethernet cable.

What does the operation of a Wifi repeater consist of?

A WIFI repeater It is a device that, connected to a wall socket, amplifies the signal sent by our router, guaranteeing that it reaches the most remote places in our home. The best thing is that most can connect to the main network, so that we will not have to reconfigure none of our devices.

However, other models have their own network. He uses the principal to send the signal, but having his own name and password, we must reconfigure the devices with which we connect to the Internet.

How do you configure a Wifi signal booster?

The configuration of a Wifi repeater it can be very simple. But depending on whether your router has a WPS function or not, the task may vary somewhat.

With WPS

Most of these devices have WPS function. If yours too, it will greatly facilitate the installation, for which you would have to follow these simple steps:

Plug in the repeater. Choose a socket that the signal from the main router reaches well. Ideally, it would be an intermediate point between the modem and the rooms to which we want the Wifi to reach.

Wait for the light to blink. The light on the appliance will begin to flash.

Press the WPS button. Now you must press the WPS button on your router for a couple of seconds, in a sustained manner. Then, you will press the WPS button on the repeater for about ten seconds.

Wait 2 or 3 minutes. In a few minutes, both devices will have been linked, so the Wi-Fi signal in your house will be amplified.

Without WPS

If your router does not have WPS function, the steps to follow are somewhat different. But don’t worry, it will still be very easy to configure:

Plug it into the socket. First of all, you will plug the Wifi signal amplifier to the power.

Select our Wifi network. From there, you will select the Wi-Fi network of your main modem.

Open your browser. With any device, you will open the web browser, where you will get an interface to configure the device.

Follow the steps indicated by the repeater. Follow the simple steps indicated by the amplifier.

Choose the same name and password for your router. When the time comes, you will choose the same name and password from our router. And we would already have the signal amplified.