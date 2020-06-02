Dinosaurs Live! It is a 3D documentary recommended for all ages. The Papalote Children’s Museum invites you to enjoy it from home.

In Dinosaurs Live! 3DYou will be able to accompany a group of paleontologists who, during their exploration, discover evidence that the descendants of the dinosaurs walk … or fly among us.

Human beings have dug in search of their bones, which have remained under our feet, fossilized in the rocks through the centuries, trying to find out what made these tremendous animals disappear from the face of the planet.

What is their origin? How did they live? What did they eat? and how did they disappear? These are some of the doubts that make up the mystery and fascination that surrounds dinosaurs.

That is why these large and scary looking beings are always an excellent option to have a good time.

Dinosaurs Live! 3D is a documentary that is part of the programming of the Mexican museum in the ADO Megapantalla IMAX, and although for now the museum remains closed due to the current contingency for COVID-19, the place where “you play, play and learn” continues to carry fun for everyone at home through Papalote en Casa, a project where you can enjoy recipes, experiments, movies, books and more.

The story is about various dinosaurs that inhabited Earth in the Mesozoic era, 225 million years ago.

Also, the documentary features animals from the Triassic period from New Mexico to the Cretaceous period of Mongolia. During this trip you will accompany a group of paleontologists who during an exploration discover evidence that the descendants of the dinosaurs walk and fly among us.

Finally, to start enjoying this documentary you just have to enter the website of Papalote Museo del Niño and voila!