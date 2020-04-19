This is the most practical recipe to eat cheese bread without using the oven

April 19, 2020

Learn in an easy and simple way how to prepare a delicious cheese bread without using the oven, since you only need a frying pan and a few minutes to get a delicious homemade snack. You have to try it!

Ingredients:

250 gr of flour

125 ml of water

30 gr of olive oil

5 gr of yeast

½ tbsp of salt

1 egg

100 gr of grated cheese

preparation: To start, mix the flour and salt in a large bowl, in another bowl dissolve the yeast with the water, then add the egg to the yeast and mix well.

Then we add the oil to the bowl where the flour is, then mix the contents of both containers well, until obtaining a dough, then place the dough on a table and work for 2-3 minutes kneading.

In case the dough has been a little damp you can add a little flour to be able to handle it more easily, then we proceed to leave the dough resting in a bowl brushed with oil, and cover with cloth for 15 minutes.

After time the dough will not stick and it will have increased in size, then proceed to divide the dough into portions of the same size, which you must shape into balls, then with the help of a teaspoon you put a little cheese in half of the ball, then cover the cheese with a thin layer of dough.

To cook we put a pan on low heat, then we place 3 separate bread balls on the pan, then we cover the pan and let it cook for 4 minutes, after the time we turn the bagels, cover and wait 4 more minutes.

To finish we place a little cheese on the surface of the bread, then cover for 2 minutes so that the cheese melts, and ready to enjoy some juicy cheese rolls.

.