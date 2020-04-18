We know these days, chances are you’re running low on the game library. The good news is that there are offers to enjoy games at a lower price or even free. The most recent example of this is Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, which is available for free to some players.

Gearbox recently announced that the remastering of its first installment of its loot shooter series, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, will be available for free on Xbox One and PC for a limited time.

Something you should know is that, apart from the graphic improvements (4K resolution), it is also included in this version cooperative mode in split screen. Also, you will have access to all the DLC that came to the game, The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution.

In case you missed it: several Borderlands games are on the way to Nintendo Switch.

This means that you can play it as many hours as you want, without restriction of any kind until the end of the offer, scheduled for April 23 at 11:59 AM on Steam and until April 23 at 1:59 AM on Xbox One (Mexico City time).

In case you want to continue enjoying the adventure of Brick the berserker, Lilith the mermaid, Mordecai the hunter and Roland the soldier after this offer, we inform you that you can buy the title and follow your adventure from where you left it, as the progress of the trial version will be kept.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is now available to play for free for a limited time on Steam and Xbox One. This enhanced Ultra HD remaster of the original shooter-looter includes all four DLC add-ons!

What do you think of this promotion? Will you take this opportunity to discover Borderlands or revisit this adventure? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about Borderlands, we inform you that recently a border game came to Borderlands 3 thanks to which you can help science by playing.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news related to the franchise by visiting this page.

