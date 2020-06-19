Sure that When talking about Rayman Redemption, many fans have put on a surprised face And you’re wondering what title that is, and where it fits into the Rayman saga timeline. I myself have doubted it the first time I have read the name, and I have even gone through all the titles of the franchise, but it did not appear anywhere. Let’s remember that, excluding spin-offs and secondary titles under the brand umbrella, they are:

Rayman – 1995

Rayman 2: The Great Escape – 1999

Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc – 2003

Rayman Origins – 2011

Rayman Legends – 2013

Well no, it seems that Rayman Redemption does not appear on the list, right? And what are we talking about then? Well actually from one of those projects that I like to talk about so much, and they are none other than those carried out altruistically by the community. Yes, such initiatives as the integration of Harry Potter in Minecraft, initiatives that allow us to provide new content, functions and more to the titles we are already playing, or to recover great classics with a good facelift.

That is the case of Rayman Redemption, a complete review of the first Rayman (Really 25 years have passed? Really?), The title that was released in 1995, in which its creator, Ryemanni, has not only reproduced the components of the original, but has also added a large amount new content, including worlds, levels, mini-games, and items to collect and complete.

To develop Rayman Redemption Ryemanni has dedicated no less than three years of work, a time that is fully justified seeing the quality of the final result: a two-dimensional platform game that, at the time, undoubtedly takes us to the first time we play Rayman (some back in 95), but on the other hand it offers us a game experience adapted to the present day, with better graphics than the original (logical, of course).

The worst part is that it is not an official project, Ubisoft has no relation to it. This means, of course, that at any time you can take legal action to force your withdrawal from the Internet. It would be excellent news in this sense that Rayman Redemption was accepted by Ubisoft as what I understand it to be, a tribute to a classic that we can only look at with affection and a point of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, waiting to see if Ubisoft decides to take legal action or, on the contrary, accepts this revision of the classic for what it is, a tribute, what you can do is download Rayman Redemption from their website, try it and tell us your opinion.