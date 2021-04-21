Enjin’s NFT Gasless Solution Piques Interest from Binance, Microsoft, and Others

JumpNet, a new gas-free network developed by Enjin, has been officially launched and has already attracted the attention of many people in the community.

JumpNet is an Enjin network that operates on a proof of authority mechanism. It allows users to move Enjin Coin (ENJ) from Ethereum (ETH) to JumpNet. Other features include the ability to exchange and distribute ERC-1155 tokens from a video game or application without gas.

Many are aware of the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but not everyone knows the fees involved in the sale of said token. These fees have been a sticking point or barrier for new users to explore NFTs.

The project has sparked a lot of interest in the NFT industry community, with dozens of creators associated with it at the time of launch. Among these followers we can find important names in the sector, such as Microsoft, OKEx and Binance.

Joshua Kim, CEO of Korea-based Ludena Protocol, which also uses JumpNet, commented:

“Thanks to a close collaboration with Enjin, we have succeeded in running the carbon neutral NFT life cycle test on JumpNet, which was the fastest in Korea. Thanks to JumpNet, our NFT roadmap, which includes Ludena World’s Metaverse and the Luna avatar, can be quickly implemented with no gas fees. ”

It’s no secret that NFTs have made big changes in the industry, showing massive potential and growth. It seems that NFTs are not going to stop growing, and the resources offered by NFTs without gas could be the reason behind the maturation of the industry.

Resources to grow the NFT industry continue to emerge

In the first week of April, Immutable Released Its First Gasless Layer 2 Solution For Ethereum Blockchain NFTs. Their goal, like Enjin, is to lower the entry barriers that exist in the NFT market.

Ethereum hosts the largest number of decentralized platforms for NFT, so the Immutable step makes a lot of sense.

OpenSea also announced a plan to integrate a special scaling solution for Ethereum. in order to eliminate gas fees. It has kept up with community demand as it is one of the largest NFT markets in the world.

Immutable X has saved users an incredible $ 1.3 million in gas fees of more than 33,000 transactions.

