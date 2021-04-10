ENJIN (ENJ) sees price surge after Coinbase listing

Enjin (ENJ) has risen to its previous all-time high of $ 3.05 as Coinbase Pro prepares to add it to the list of cryptocurrencies on its platform.

In the past 24 hours, ENJ’s price has risen 35% after trading at a lows of $ 2.27 the day before.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The bullish momentum could continue and see EJN move further to $ 4.0 in no time, as market experts predict.

Coinbase listing triggers symbolic surge

This increase in price is the result of Coinbase Pro’s recent announcement to include the token on its platform for its professional clients.

Support will be available in all supported Coinbase jurisdictions, plus 1INCH and ENJ in New York State.

In a blog post, Coinbase announced that if liquidity conditions are met, token trading will begin on Friday. However, the EJN token started to rally even before trading began.

Although the token has experienced downward pressure, the bulls still held an advantage, suggesting that the price may move a bit higher to usher in a new stage up.

On the downside, if the resistance does not stretch further, EJN could fall to the support of the previous trend line of $ 2.50.

Other pairs added on the platform include OGN-BTC, NHN-USD, and NKN-BTC.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

ENJ has shown tremendous growth in recent months

Trading of the selected tokens has started on Coinbase Pro and asset deposits will be open to all users of the Coinbase platform.

On the day the token addition was announced, the ENJ token rose by 30%, from $ 2.22 the day before to $ 3.25. But it fell back to $ 3.05 at the time of writing.

The ENJ token has risen nearly 70% since the announcement. Prior to Coinbase listing, the token has had an impressive run in recent months, due to its switch to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This has led to the development of two main solutions: JumpNET and Efinity.