Enjambre travels back in time with his new song “Delorean” – El Sol de México

Nostalgia has always been a constant in Swarm. His songs, many times, are sonorous and lyrical trips to the past. And his new song, Delorean, is no exception. As the name implies, it is inspired by the car in which Marty McFly travels through time in the Back to the Future saga.

It is the first song completely in English by this Mexican band that more than 15 years ago met in the garage of the Californian town of Santa Ana, in the United States, to little by little become a reference of Latin American rock.

In this new song, Swarm talks about “a lonely soul that wishes to travel back in time.” And then it is inevitable to think about the beginnings of the group, when MySpace was the hotbed of so many independent artists in the world. Those were times when rock took on new airs from the hand of The Strokes and the Arctic Monkeys, who had shown that massive success in an independent band was possible.

“I wrote the song thinking about the frustration of not being able to go back to the past to fix what is weighing me down in the present and generating uncertainty in the future. It is this desire to have a time machine. It seemed to us that, as a symbol of that feeling, the Delorean represents something nostalgic, something from my childhood ”, explains vocalist Luis Humberto Navejas.

Delorean is the first single from the band’s new EP, Ambrosia, which will be released at the end of September.

Nostalgia is a common denominator of Swarm. From the beginning we have gifts of nostalgia. Beyond the Delorean as a symbol, we always make references to things of the past. We like anything that visually has a vintage sensibility. We like crooner singers (soft singing) and rock and roll. Nostalgia has always been a flag of our band, ”says Navejas.

In the video clip for this new song, Swarm makes several references to the Robert Zemeckis saga. In fact, the first scene shows the members of Enjambre in an eighties television program, where they warn: “We come from the future”, very much in reference to that sequence in which Marty McFly plays the great success of Chuck Berry —Johnny B Goode – in front of an audience of 1950s teenagers.

In a way, Delorean is the starting shot of a tour that pretends to be the revival of Swarm on the stage after several months of confinement due to the pandemic. They have already performed at the Diana Theater in Guadalajara and at the Morelos Theater in Toluca and on the 22nd they will give a concert at Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, to close on the 24th at Pabellón M in Monterrey.

Then there will be a tour of the United States, where they will play in Houston (July 30), Dallas (July 31), San Antonio (August 1), Los Angeles (August 5) and Chicago (August 20). The last concert of this tour will be closed at the Pa’l Norte Festival, again in Monterrey, on November 12.