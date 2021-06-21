Enigmatic scarcity or absence of dark matter in a pair of galaxies

Dark matter is a strange kind of matter that has never been directly observed (it does not emit any kind of radiation) and whose nature is unknown. Despite this, it is much more abundant in the universe than normal matter, from which everything we know is made. The presence of dark matter can be deduced from its gravitational influence on normal matter. Thanks to this, it is known that as a general rule there is abundant dark matter in all galaxies, and in fact dark matter is considered an essential ingredient of galaxies, since the gravitational influence of dark matter is like a glue that maintains the cohesion of each galaxy and contributes significantly to governing the movement of visible matter, which makes up the observable stars of the universe.

Now a surprising new study provides further evidence that, for some unknown reason, dark matter is scarce or even non-existent in some galaxies.

The most accurate measurement yet of the distance of the ultra-diffuse galaxy NGC1052-DF2 (DF2) confirms without a doubt that it lacks dark matter. The newly measured distance of about 72 million light-years was obtained using the Hubble space telescope by an international team of researchers led by Zili Shen and Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University and Shany Danieli of the Institute for Advanced Study, both entities of USA.

In addition to confirming previous distance findings, the Hubble results indicate that the galaxies are slightly further away than previously thought, reinforcing the idea that they contain little or no dark matter. If DF2 were closer to Earth, as some astronomers claim, it would be inherently less luminous and less massive, and the galaxy would need dark matter to explain the observed effects of the total mass.

The galaxy NGC1052-DF2. (Photo: NASA, ESA, Z. Shen and P. van Dokkum (Yale University) and S. Danieli (Institute for Advanced Study))

Although DF2 and DF4 (NGC1052-DF4) are comparable in size to the Milky Way, their total masses are only 1% of the mass of the Milky Way. These ultra-diffuse galaxies were also found to have a large population of especially luminous globular clusters.

The corroboration of the scarcity or absence of dark matter in both galaxies raises several mysteries … How are ultra-diffuse galaxies formed? What does its existence imply for standard cosmological models? How common are these galaxies in the universe? What other strange properties do they have? (Source: NCYT from Amazings)