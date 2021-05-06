Enigmatic hydrogen-free supernova puzzles astronomers

05/06/2021 at 1:06 PM CEST

An investigation led by Northwestern University has discovered in the constellation Virgo, 35 million light years from Earth, a hydrogen-free yellow supernova that has deeply puzzled astronomers.

Scientists hope that by the end of their days the big stars will present a yellow hue and a huge layer of hydrogen, protecting the hot and bluish interior that heralds a future stellar explosion in the form of a supernova.

However, the new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society considers that this yellow supernova devoid of hydrogen is the first demonstration that stars experience catastrophic eruptions before an explosion that causes them to lose mass.

The discovery could shed light on the death process of massive stars, of which great unknowns still exist.

Among the hypotheses mentioned by the researchers are that the star expelled hydrogen several decades before exploding, or that a “twin” star would have been responsible for eliminating it.

According to a press release, experts believe that future observations will confirm some of the possibilities in the next decade.

Extending the physically possible

According to those responsible for the investigation, there is no precedent regarding a yellow supernova of these characteristics. For the astronomer Charles Kilpatrick, director of the study, “this discovery extends the field of the physically possible. A star without hydrogen would have to be extremely hot to explode, therefore it should have a blue color on the outside, “he said.

Kilpatrick and his colleagues tested different stellar models in search of an explanation, but did not find a conclusive answer: in all cases the star is required to have hydrogen.

What could be the cause of this strange stellar phenomenon? The initial hypothesis indicates that the star would have released hydrogen decades before exploding and producing the observed bright supernova.

It would therefore be the verification of a process related to the death of massive stars for which direct proof had not yet been found: stars undergo monstrous eruptions before exploding, reducing their mass.

The stellar companion

On the other hand, a secondary hypothesis establishes that the massive star would have told about the end of its existence with the collaboration of another smaller star, a bluish “twin” that would have been in charge of eliminating hydrogen. It is worth remembering that the team of researchers used images from deep space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Thanks to this technology it was possible to appreciate the progenitor star of the supernova, which is really the origin of the mystery. This massive star was photographed about a couple of years before the explosion. A supernova can be produced from the death or explosion of an original star whose mass is at least eight times that of the Sun.

Finally, the scientists stressed that we will have to wait a few years to know the end of the story and unravel the mystery. This is because, for example, a hypothetical “companion” star can only be observed 10 years from now, when the supernova’s blazing glow fades forever.

Reference

A cool and inflated progenitor candidate for the Type Ib supernova 2019yvr at 2.6 yr before explosion. Charles D Kilpatrick, Maria R Drout, Katie Auchettl, Georgios Dimitriadis, Ryan J Foley, David O Jones, Lindsay DeMarchi, K Decker French, Christa Gall, Jens Hjorth, Wynn V Jacobson-Galán, Raffaella Margutti, Anthony L Piro, Enrico Ramirez -Ruiz, Armin Rest, César Rojas-Bravo. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab838

Photo:

Artistic recreation of a yellow supernova, together with its companion star. Credit: Kavli IPMU / Aya Tsuboi.