For several weeks, rumors have been growing about the break, at least temporary, between David Beckham and his wife Victoria. The Inter Miami project has the former Real Madrid busy and has forced them to separate their lives, at least for the moment. However, Victoria has responded to that joke with a post on his official Instagram profile.

David’s wife has uploaded a photo of the two of them along with all their children along with an emotional and loving message to congratulate the former footballer on Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day, David! We all love you very much, many kisses from us. We love you! ”Victoria wrote, mentioning her husband and children.

That publication implied that the couple was still united despite the distance and that the breakup was not such, but the enigmatic postponement of David Beckham leaves everything in the air again. The former United or Real Madrid player has not responded to the emotional publication of Victoria, and hours later it was he who wrote a few lines on Instagram.

«I am very lucky and I am proud to be your father. Dad loves you all very, very much », he published from his official account together with an image in which David appears only with his children, without Victoria. In fact, he mentions all of them but not his wife, a rudeness that doesn’t square much with her previous loving message.