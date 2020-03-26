A new role-playing game adds to the extensive catalog of the hybrid console today March 26th, is about Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition, a turn-based rpg with hints of visual novel Whose visual style quickly teleports us nostalgically to the 16-bit era, when the spectacular rollout of the role took place on SNES. It has been the developer Stegosoft and the publisher Dangen Entertainment who have joined forces to make the leap from PC to the Nintendo Switch eShop to this little gem that is inspired by great classics of the genre, presenting it in an improved version after four years compared to the original. On the occasion of its mentioned premiere on the console of the Joy-Con -for € 17.99 -, and to get a better idea of ​​what awaits us in this classic-style JRPG, we can take a look at a complete gameplay of the first 35 game minutes:

Gameplay Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (Nintendo Switch eShop)

A long, long time ago, Elven Sorcerers cast a spell to save the floating world of Ara Fell from destruction; however, contrary to expectations, they ended up condemning him to fall from the sky, where he was so well protected. In the same way and by chance the fate of this world has been placed in the hands of a young warrior, whose heroic role we must assume, so we must join forces with her and her friends in their fight against thick and thin to save their homeland. , all while the clock moves closer and closer to the end time. Will we manage to save this floating world from the grave danger in which it finds itself? For this we have a huge world open to explore in the order that we want but taking into account the level with which we start, since otherwise we can have a really bad time.

