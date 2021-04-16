Enhance your Samsung mobile photo gallery with this secret setting

Unlocking hidden tricks in the Samsung Gallery is not as difficult as it seems … We show you how!

Those of you who have already tried a Samsung, surely many times you have been overwhelmed by the amount of options your customization had previously on Android, from TouchWiz to a One UI that has managed to lighten up to offer value without confusing the user, seeking above all that software optimization that the South Korean giant needed in fluency and experience.

In fact, following the path initiated by Google, Samsung also unlinked many of your One UI apps, releasing them on Google Play with some options added for any other user to enjoy them, such as a Samsung Internet more powerful than Chrome in certain aspects and other options such as a photo gallery that you can get much more out of following this simple trick that we teach you today.

It’s about some Lab options that Samsung tends to hide in the settings of their software, and that both the colleagues from SamMobile and from Android Police explained to us indicating that they are indeed functionalities in beta testing phase that may not be stable, although they are prepared for fans of you to try them.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, analysis: the “Ultra” we expected

How to enable lab options in ‘Samsung Gallery’

You will see now that it is not complex or for advanced users, and the truth is that surely many of you will have already seen it because Samsung usually includes these options in all its apps from OneUI 2.1, without the need for strange combinations and knowing only how most easter eggs and hidden menus are enabled in almost all versions of Android.

This time, activating and having these settings visible in the Samsung Gallery is as simple as click repeatedly on the version number of the app, until a floating message is displayed stating that [Labs] Gallery Labs is enabled.

Click several times on the version of the app in the ‘Samsung Gallery’, and you will activate a lot of experimental options to feel like a good beta tester.

Once inside this laboratory menu, you will see that we are facing a not so secret menu that will enable a lot of options, which can be activated at the user’s discretion although many of them are linked to a specific device model or firmware.

Obviously, those that are only compatible with One 2.5 or other versions will be indicated, and as you will see in the attached screenshots there is a lot to play with between additional options for the image and video viewer, extra functions of the Link to Windows continuity app, timelines, EXIF ​​data and much more …

The only thing you should keep in mind is that once these experimental settings have been changed, you will have to go to the app options and force the gallery to close, so that once it is opened again, the new functions of the Samsung laboratory are activated.

7 Things Samsung’s Internet Browser Has That Google Chrome Doesn’t

Related topics: Applications, Photography and editing on Android, Mobile, Samsung

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all