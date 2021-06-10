Enhance the generation of body heat to combat obesity?

The obesity and the overweight constitute a major public health problem. It is estimated that in countries like Australia two thirds of the adult population are obese or overweight. That excess weight can lead to severe medical complications, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers, and while lifestyle changes are essential for weight loss, medication is a crucial complementary treatment option for some people.

However, most of the current medications used to treat obesity act on the brain to suppress appetite and can have notable side effects that limit their use.

A new study reveals an alternative approach in which it acts directly on fatty tissues and involves the body heat generation. This approach could be a safer way to prevent and treat obesity.

The study, conducted by the team of Dr. Yan-Chuan Shi from the Garvan Institute for Medical Research in Australia, used experimental models and biopsies of fatty tissue from obese individuals. Research results indicate that blocking a specific receptor on the molecule neuropeptide Y (NPY), which helps our body to regulate its production of heat, could increase the metabolism of fats (that is, their use to eliminate them from the body) and prevent weight gain.

The Y1 receiver it acts as a “brake” on the generation of heat in the body. In the new study, blocking this receptor in fat tissue was found to transform “energy-storing” fat into “energy-consuming” fat, activating body heat production and reducing weight gain.

The team blocked the Y1 receptor through the experimental treatment BIBO3304 in a mouse model of obesity.

Dr. Yan-Chuan Shi. (Photo: Garvan Institute)

In the study, it was found that mice given BIBO3304 and fed a high-fat diet gained about 40% less body weight over seven weeks than mice that only received a high-fat diet. fats. This significant reduction in body weight gain was due to an increase in body heat generation and a reduction in fat mass.

Additionally, when Dr. Shi and her colleagues applied BIBO3304 to human fat cells isolated from obese individuals, they discovered that the cells began to activate the same genes involved in heat production as those in mice, suggesting that it acts in The Y1 receptor pathway could increase fat metabolism in humans, thus reducing weight gain in humans, as Dr. Shi reasoned.

The study is titled “Peripheral-specific Y1 receptor antagonism increases thermogenesis and protects against diet-induced obesity.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Communications. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)