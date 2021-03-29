Englishman Tyrrell Hatton opens hole in Abu Dhabi

01/22/2021 at 18:21 CET

The Englishman Tyrrell Hatton was the great protagonist on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Champìonship, tournament of the Rolex Series of the European Tour, which opens the 2021 season. signed a round of -5, with the rest of the holes still to be completed, after the day was suspended due to lack of light.

Hatton started this Friday behind the first leader, Rory McIlroy, although an irregular lap of the Northern Irishman for a stellar moment of Hatton, turned the classification around. The English golfer achieved a ‘eagle’ on hole two and only one blur on hole 3, to add four consecutive birdies, from 7 to 10.

After signing three consecutive pairs from 11 to 13, the day was concluded due to the lack of light. IF Hatton completes his second day early on Saturday with equal efficiency, he can open a significant gap in the standings.

Five strokes clear … provisional

Hatton provisionally achieved five strokes of advantage over a group of four players of which only two could complete the second round, the Malaysian Janewattananond and Jason Escrivener, both with 137 strokes (-7).

Two other players chase to the Englishman although with holes still to be played, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (hole 15) and Romain Langasque (hole 17). For the Northern Irishman it was a very eventful day, with three bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies, so he lost control of the tournament and is far from Hatton.

Regarding participation andSpaniard, the best classified are the Canarian Rafa Cabrera-Bello and the Madrid Nacho Elvira, both with -6, although also with the unfinished day.

Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus signed one of the best laps of the day, with 67 shots (-5) and rose to 24th place, with 141 hits (-3).