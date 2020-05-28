After delayed rounds are made, other games will return from the 20th of June. Full contact training has already been allowed following the safety protocol

English Premier League clubs agreed to return to the Premier League on Thursday. After being released for full contact training, matches will start in three weeks and the first games will be on June 17th. Manchester City and Arsenal duel in a delayed game, as well as Aston Villa and Sheffield United, according to “The Telegraph”. The other rounds will take place on June 20.

Premier League will return from next June 17 with two clashes delayed (Photo: Disclosure)

With the games delayed being fulfilled, all teams will have the same 29 matches played and will only be nine before the end of the competition. The tournament has been stalled since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis that hit Premier League personalities, such as Mikel Arteta, one of the first confirmed names with COVID-19.

The coaches will have an arduous mission, as it will be only three weeks of collective work until the resumption of the Premier League. In the last week, the teams started work sessions in small groups of athletes, following the government protocol and health security measures.

Last Tuesday, the players were heard and gave the green light so that training with contacts could happen again. In addition, three batteries of coronavirus tests were carried out and the positive results are small, which helped to boost the return of the English Championship.

