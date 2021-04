MANCHESTER, England, Apr 20 (Reuters) – England’s Premier League teams announced Tuesday that they have withdrawn from the European Super League, leaving the project in shambles just two days after its launch.

Manchester City were the first to leave the tournament, followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea is also preparing to leave the initiative, according to reports.

(Reporting by Simon Evans. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)