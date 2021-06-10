English Super League clubs will pay a 23 million fine to the Premier League

The Premier League continues to strengthen itself in the face of the threat of European Super League. The six English clubs that joined the project in the first instance will pay a joint fine of 23 million euros, as officially announced by the Premier League this Wednesday. In addition, the English competition has agreed a sanction of 30 points for those teams joining similar projects in the future.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City Y Tottenham they were six of the twelve founding clubs of the European Super League, a competition that was born last April to die in a few days. The outrage of the English fans led to the rectification of these six clubs, who backed down and abandoned the project.

Almost two months later, the Premier League continues to strengthen itself in the face of the threat of the European Super League, competition in which Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus de Turin were left alone. In this way, the English competition announced this Wednesday the official sanction to the founding British teams, who once again recognized that “their actions were a mistake.”

The sanction of 23 million euros will be allocated, as reported in the statement, to the future of the competition in support “To fans, grassroots football and community programs”. The Premier League is once again forceful against the European Super League as UEFA’s threats to the clubs that continue in the project continue.

Premier League statement

“The six clubs involved in the initiative to form a European Super League have recognized today, once again, that their actions were a mistake and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of English football. They have sincerely apologized to their fans, clubmates, the Premier League and the FA.

As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £ 22 million, which will go towards the good of the game, including a new investment in support of fans, grassroots football and community programs. Additionally, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar action in the future will lead to a 30-point deduction.

Each of the six clubs, in that case, would also be subject to an additional £ 25 million fine. The Premier League and the FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement concludes both investigations into the matter.